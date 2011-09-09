版本:
New Issue-Calumet Specialty sells $200 mln notes

  Sept 9 Calumet Specialty Products Partners,
L.P on Friday sold $200 million of senior unsecured notes in
the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
 Bank of America, Barclays Capital, and J.P. Morgan  were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: CALMUT SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP
AMT $200 MLN      COUPON 9.375 PCT    MATURITY 5/01/2019 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 93.00     FIRST PAY 11/01/2012
MOODY'S B3        YIELD 10.739 PCT    SETTLEMENT 9/19/2011
S&P B             SPREAD 928 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

