Eaton Vance taking over responsible-investment manager Calvert

BOSTON Oct 21 Eaton Vance Corp on Friday said
it will take over Calvert Investment Management, which runs
$12.3 billion and is one of the best-known firms investing with
an eye on environmental, social and governance factors.
The deal will bolster Eaton Vance of Boston in the fast
growing responsible-investment segment. Meanwhile, it comes at a
transition time for Calvert of Bethesda, Md. which has faced
fund outflows and a restructuring under new chief executive,
John Streur, who joined in 2015. Some of Calvert's roughly 95
jobs will be eliminated, said Eaton Vance spokeswoman
Robyn Tice.
Calvert will move some functions to Boston but will maintain
an office in the Washington, D.C. area "for the foreseeable
future," she said.
The deal is also the latest in asset management, a merger
trend likely to accelerate as actively-managed funds face rising
pressure from cheaper index products.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Technically, Eaton
Vance is acquiring Calvert's business assets. A spokeswoman for
Calvert parent Ameritas Holding Co did not return messages.
Eaton Vance and its affiliates managed about $343 billion as
of Sept. 30. Executives said the deal should help Calvert grow
as more investors put their money with fund managers who press
companies to make changes like lessening their climate impact or
putting limits on CEO pay.
"By applying our management and distribution resources and
oversight, we believe Eaton Vance can help Calvert become a
meaningfully larger, better and more impactful company," said
Thomas Faust, Eaton Vance's chairman and CEO, in a statement.
The deal could also help Calvert bring in money from
institutional investors, since most of its money currently comes
from retail investors.
Calvert's fund trustees have voted to recommend investors
approve contracts for the funds to be advised by a new unit of
Eaton Vance, to be known as Calvert Research and Management and
led by Streur.
On Tuesday, Calvert said it overstated the value of some
mutual funds for several years and agreed to settle a civil case
with regulators, saying it will pay a $3.9 million penalty and
will pay shareholder reimbursements.
Shares of Eaton Vance were up 1.3 percent in afternoon
trading at $37.78.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Bernard Orr)