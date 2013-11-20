BRIEF-CAMAC Energy to buy interests from Allied Energy Plc

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Nov 20 CAMAC Energy Inc : * To acquire interests from Allied Energy Plc * CAMAC Energy will issue 497.5 million shares of stock, pay US$170 million in
cash and issue a US$50 million convertible subordinated note * Entered into agreement with public investment of South Africa for $270
million equity investment * To acquire remaining economic interests that it does not currently own in
production sharing contract covering oil mining leases * Deal with public investment corp is private placement of 376.9 million
shares, representing about 30% ownership interest in co * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.