Brazil's Camargo Correa taps Elstrodt as chairman

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Oct 31 Camargo Correa SA, the Brazilian family conglomerate with interests ranging from cement to engineering, said on Monday it has tapped Heinz-Peter Elstrodt as chairman, part of the group's transformation into an investment holding company.
Elstrodt worked for McKinsey & Co for 32 years, and was recently the U.S. consultancy firm's head of Latin American operations. The decision to appoint Elstrodt follows a decision by the family that controls Camargo Correa to migrate towards a model of running a portfolio of companies.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
