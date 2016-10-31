版本:
Brazil's Camargo Correa taps Elstrodt as chairman

SAO PAULO Oct 31 Camargo Correa SA, the Brazilian family conglomerate with interests ranging from cement to engineering, said on Monday it has tapped Heinz-Peter Elstrodt as chairman, part of the group's transformation into an investment holding company.

Elstrodt worked for McKinsey & Co for 32 years, and was recently the U.S. consultancy firm's head of Latin American operations. The decision to appoint Elstrodt follows a decision by the family that controls Camargo Correa to migrate towards a model of running a portfolio of companies.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)

