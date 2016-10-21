Huntington Ingalls in bid for services company Camber -sources

Oct 21 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
is in talks to buy government services contractor Camber Corp
for nearly $400 million as the U.S.'s largest military
shipbuilder diversifies, people familiar with the situation
said.
Expanding its government services and contracting business
could help Huntington grow outside of shipbuilding and help the
company invest in a potential growth engine. The move coincides
with larger defense contractors, such as Lockheed Martin Corp
, having exited or shrunk their services businesses.
Huntington's CEO Mike Peters said on the company's Aug. 4
earnings call that he wanted to "grow our services business in
support of the Navy and the Department of Energy."
A deal for Camber, which was bought by private equity firm
New Mountain Capital LLC in 2008 for an undisclosed sum, would
follow a months-long competitive sales process for the company,
the people said. They said that the talks could still fall
apart.
They asked not to be identified because they were not
authorized to speak about the talks.
Representatives for Newport News, Virginia-based Huntington
Ingalls and New Mountain declined to comment. Huntsville,
Alabama-based Camber did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Camber provides IT, consulting and training services to the
U.S. government, including the U.S. Postal Service, the
Department of Defense and intelligence agencies. Camber has
worked with the U.S. Navy on projects involving sensors and
simulation and currently has training contracts.
Huntington Ingalls is the designer, builder and refueler of
nuclear powered aircraft carriers, a builder of amphibious
assault and expeditionary warfare ships for the U.S. Navy and
the sole builder of National Security Cutters (NSCs) for the
U.S. Coast Guard.
Huntington Ingalls was spun off from defense contractor
Northrop Grumman Corp in 2011. In recent years it has
seen cash flow increase and has grown its dividend as a way of
sharing its profits with investors.
On its most recent quarterly earnings call, the shipbuilder
with a $7 billion market capitalization said it had $852 million
in cash on hand after it spent the quarter buying back about
239,000 shares at a cost of $36 million and paying dividends of
$0.50 per share or $24 million, to shareholders.
Huntington plans to announce its third quarter earnings on
Nov. 3.
