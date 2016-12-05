UK health firm Cambian to sell adult services unit for 377 mln stg

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Cambian Group Plc, a behavioural health services provider, said it would sell its adult services business to a unit of Universal Health Services Inc for 377 million pounds ($478 million) in cash.
The sale, expected to be completed by the end of this year, will allow the company to focus on its children's services, where it sees 'significant opportunities' for growth, Cambian said.
The sale price represents an enterprise valuation of about 2.9 times the 129.5 million pounds earned by the adult services unit in 2015.
Cambian said the bulk of proceeds will be used to pay down debt and the company intends to return 40 million pounds to shareholders after the deal closes. ($1 = 0.7878 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.