Cambian Group plans London listing

BRIEF-HTG Molecular says entered into master services agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company
* Htg molecular diagnostics - entered into master services agreement with daiichi sankyo company, ltd for work to be performed in htg's veri/o laboratory
LONDON, March 19 British health company Cambian Group IPO-CMBG.L is planning to raise around 20 million pounds ($33.2 million) with a listing on the London Stock Exchange to increase its access to capital, the firm said on Wednesday.
JP Morgan is leading the listing of the behavioural health services company, with Numis as joint bookrunner. The company will have a free float of at least 50 percent of its issued share capital. (Reporting By Freya Berry)
* Citigroup said to name Carmen Haddad as head for Saudi Arabia - Bloomberg, citing sources
LONDON, April 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked officials to develop plans for a scrappage scheme for diesel cars as part of proposals to improve air quality, the Financial Times reported on Monday.