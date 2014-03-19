版本:
Cambian Group plans London listing

LONDON, March 19 British health company Cambian Group IPO-CMBG.L is planning to raise around 20 million pounds ($33.2 million) with a listing on the London Stock Exchange to increase its access to capital, the firm said on Wednesday.

JP Morgan is leading the listing of the behavioural health services company, with Numis as joint bookrunner. The company will have a free float of at least 50 percent of its issued share capital. (Reporting By Freya Berry)
