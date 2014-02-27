CAMBODIA PRESS-Coca-Cola auditors visit sugar suppliers - Phnom Penh Post

Third-party auditors hired by The Coca-Cola Company are
conducting an audit of Cambodian sugar suppliers, NGOs and
community representatives said on Wednesday.
"Coke has commissioned them to conduct an assessment on
their suppliers. They will talk to all parties, the community,
NGOs and the company," said Eang Vuthy, executive director at
Equitable Cambodia, who named the auditors as US corporate
responsibility firm Arche Advisors.
Last November, Coca-Cola pledged zero tolerance for land
grabs in its sugar-supply chain after an Oxfam report linked
some of its and other large companies' suppliers to land grabs
around the world.
()
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.