CAMBODIA PRESS-No oil for up to five years: Cambodian government - Phnom Penh Post

UPDATE 1-Airbus Q1 profit slides on weak pricing, higher costs
* Concerns remain over engines for new A320neo plane (Adds details)
It will be years before oil starts to be produced by energy giant Chevron's offshore site in the Gulf of Thailand, a senior Cambodian official said yesterday, the Phnom Penh Post reports.
Meng Saktheara, secretary of state at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, said that negotiations over taxation have continued to stall the approval of Chevron's permit to extract, and though Saktheara is confident a resolution will be found soon, it could take "three to five years" for Cambodia to see its first drop of oil. ()
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Concerns remain over engines for new A320neo plane (Adds details)
FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 27 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid double-digit revenue growth fuelled by phone, automotive and industrial demand that marks a turnaround from six years of sales declines.
* New debt facility needed to continue as going concern - Ten