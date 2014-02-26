版本:
2014年 2月 26日

CAMBODIA PRESS-No oil for up to five years: Cambodian government - Phnom Penh Post

It will be years before oil starts to be produced by energy giant Chevron's offshore site in the Gulf of Thailand, a senior Cambodian official said yesterday, the Phnom Penh Post reports.

Meng Saktheara, secretary of state at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, said that negotiations over taxation have continued to stall the approval of Chevron's permit to extract, and though Saktheara is confident a resolution will be found soon, it could take "three to five years" for Cambodia to see its first drop of oil. ()

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
