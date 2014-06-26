版本:
CAMBODIA PRESS-Strikes spur Target roll-back from Cambodia - Phnom Penh Post

U.S. retailer Target Corp is another major brand scaling back its sourcing from Cambodia in response to garment industry turmoil here, Minister of Commerce Sun Chanthol revealed during a trade mission to the United States.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
