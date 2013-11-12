Woman shot dead in police crackdown on Cambodian labour protest

| PHNOM PENH
PHNOM PENH Nov 12 Cambodian riot police used
sticks, tear gas and guns to break up a garment workers' strike
on Tuesday, killing one woman and wounding eight people in one
of the most violent crackdowns on labour unrest in years.
More than 30 people were arrested after protests erupted
when police tried to break up a strike by garment workers from a
factory supplying global brands protesting against low pay and
demanding better working conditions, Reuters witnesses and
police said.
Hundreds of police in riot gear, some carrying AK47s, tried
to stop an estimated 1,000 workers from the Singapore-owned SL
Garment Processing (Cambodia) Ltd. from marching to the home of
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Demonstrators set a police car and motorbikes alight. Some
protesters were kicked and beaten by police who used teargas to
disperse the crowd, witnesses said.
"Protesters threw rocks at authorities and they responded
with tear gas and firearms," Chheng Sophors, a worker at local
rights group Licadho, told Reuters.
Police arrested 37 people, among them Buddhist monks who had
joined the workers' protest, he added, while eight people were
wounded by gunfire.
Cambodia's national military police spokesman, Kheng Tito,
said four officers were seriously injured during the clash and
up to three protesters sustained injuries.
"We are not sure whether the woman died from police gunfire
because we have not done an investigation," said Kheng Tito.
The clashes are the latest setback for an industry that has
been plagued by strikes over low pay and working conditions.
Workers at SL factory have been demonstrating periodically
since early August, with no sign of a resolution.
International brands H&M and Gap Inc have reduced
their orders, while United States denim giant Levi Strauss & Co
have stopped buying from the factory, local media
reported.
Bangladeshi police fired water cannon, tear gas and rubber
bullets on Monday to break up a protest by garment workers
demanding higher wages, forcing the closure of more than 100
factories.