BRIEF-Camden Property Trust prices $250 mln 4.250% senior unsecured notes due 2024

Nov 20 Camden Property Trust : * Prices $250 million 4.250% senior unsecured notes due 2024 * These ten-year notes were issued at 99.814% of par value with a coupon of

4.250%. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
