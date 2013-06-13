Cameco gets license for Saskatchewan Cigar Lake uranium mine

BRIEF-Imex Systems signs agreement with City of Toronto
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period
June 13 The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission on Thursday issued a uranium mining license to Cameco Corp to build and operate its Cigar Lake project in northern Saskatchewan.
The license is valid from July 1, 2013, to June 30, 2021, the CNSC said in a release.
In its application, Cameco sought authorization to complete the final stages of commissioning at the facility, transition to operations, and commence shipping uranium ore slurry for further processing.
* Has retained services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc to provide support to investor relations activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Organogenesis secures $25m credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: