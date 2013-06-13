版本:
Cameco gets license for Saskatchewan Cigar Lake uranium mine

June 13 The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission on Thursday issued a uranium mining license to Cameco Corp to build and operate its Cigar Lake project in northern Saskatchewan.

The license is valid from July 1, 2013, to June 30, 2021, the CNSC said in a release.

In its application, Cameco sought authorization to complete the final stages of commissioning at the facility, transition to operations, and commence shipping uranium ore slurry for further processing.
