UPDATE 1-Canada renews license for Cameco's Cigar Lake uranium mine

June 13 The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission
on Thursday renewed the  uranium mining license to Cameco Corp
 to build and operate its Cigar Lake project in northern
Saskatchewan.
    Cigar Lake is the second-biggest high grade biggest uranium
deposit in the world, according to Cameco.
    The license is valid from July 1, 2013, to June 30, 2021,
the CNSC said in a release.
    In its application, Cameco sought authorization to complete
the final stages of commissioning at the facility, transition to
operations, and commence shipping uranium ore slurry for further
processing.
    The CNSC said an environmental assessment was completed in
the 1990s and a construction license was issued in late 2004 and
renewed in January 2010, the CNSC said.
    Cameco said in a May press release it expects the first
packaged pounds from the mine in the fourth quarter.
    The CNSC said the licensed facilities include underground
mine workings accessed by two mine shafts, a surface load-out
facility, waste management systems, a mine water management
system and associated site facilities.
