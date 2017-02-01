UPDATE 1-Tepco scraps uranium supply contract with Canada's Cameco

(Adds shares, analyst comment)
Feb 1 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp
said on Wednesday that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco)
, the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear
plant, had scrapped its uranium supply contract with the
company.
Shares of Cameco slid 12.2 percent to C$14.55 in early
trading on Wednesday.
The company, one of the world's largest uranium producers,
said it considered Tepco's move to terminate the contract unfair
and that it would pursue legal action.
Cameco said Tepco cited a force majeure for ending the
contract as it had been unable to operate its nuclear plants for
18 straight months due to Japanese regulations arising from the
2011 Fukushima nuclear accident.
The company said it was notified of the contract termination
by Tepco last week.
Tepco's termination of the contract would affect about 9.3
million pounds of uranium deliveries through 2028, worth about
C$1.3 billion ($995.41 million) in revenue to Cameco, the
Saskatoon, Canada-based company said.
Cameco's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization could take a 10-15 percent hit in the near-term as
a result of the Tepco dispute, said Edward Sterck, an analyst at
BMO Capital Markets.
Tepco's move comes amid a fall in demand for uranium that is
largely a result of the Fukushima nuclear plant meltdown, which
led to shutdowns of all of Japan's nuclear reactors.
Some reactors have since come back online, but global
inventories of the radioactive metal remain high.
Cameco warned late last year that the uranium market would
remain depressed until Japan's nuclear reactors were restarted
and excess supply was depleted.
Cameco also said it expected 2017 revenue of C$2.1 billion
to C$2.2 billion, inclusive of Tepco's volume, adding that it
could withstand any potential loss of revenue this year from the
dispute.
($1 = 1.3060 Canadian dollars)
