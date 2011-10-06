UPDATE 1-Cameco signs MoU to cut operating costs at Cigar Lake project

* Signs deal to mill all Cigar Lake ore at the McClean Lake mill

* Says project's production startup date remains mid-2013 (Follows alerts)

Oct 5 Cameco Corp said it signed a new milling arrangement with its joint venture partners which will help it cut operating cost at its Cigar Lake project.

Canada's top uranium producer said it signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with its joint venture partners -- AREVA Resources Canada Inc, Idemitsu Resources Canada Inc and Tepco Resources Inc-- to mill all Cigar Lake ore at the McClean Lake mill.

Cigar Lake, located about 660 kilometres north of Saskatoon, is the world's largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposit, according to Cameco's website.

The company said estimated average cash operating cost would drop to about $18.60 per pound from $23.14 per pound due to the new milling arrangement.

Cameco, which owns a 50 percent stake in the Cigar Lake project, said it continues to expect production to start in mid-2013. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)