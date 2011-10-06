UPDATE 1-Cameco signs MoU to cut operating costs at Cigar Lake project

* Signs deal to mill all Cigar Lake ore at the McClean Lake
mill
* Says project's production startup date remains mid-2013
Oct 5 Cameco Corp said it signed a new
milling arrangement with its joint venture partners which will
help it cut operating cost at its Cigar Lake project.
Canada's top uranium producer said it signed a non-binding
memorandum of understanding with its joint venture partners --
AREVA Resources Canada Inc, Idemitsu Resources Canada Inc and
Tepco Resources Inc-- to mill all Cigar Lake ore at the McClean
Lake mill.
Cigar Lake, located about 660 kilometres north of Saskatoon,
is the world's largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposit,
according to Cameco's website.
The company said estimated average cash operating cost would
drop to about $18.60 per pound from $23.14 per pound due to the
new milling arrangement.
Cameco, which owns a 50 percent stake in the Cigar Lake
project, said it continues to expect production to start in
mid-2013.
