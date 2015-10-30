版本:
Cameco Q3 adjusted profit falls

Oct 30 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp reported lower adjusted quarterly earnings on Friday as an oversupply in the market continued to affect demand and pricing.

On an adjusted basis, third quarter earnings were C$78 million, or C$0.20 per share, compared with C$93 million, or C$0.23 per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 11 percent to C$649 million. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

