Cameco Q3 adjusted profit falls

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp reported lower adjusted quarterly earnings on Friday as an oversupply in the market continued to affect demand and pricing.
On an adjusted basis, third quarter earnings were C$78 million, or C$0.20 per share, compared with C$93 million, or C$0.23 per share a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 11 percent to C$649 million. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.