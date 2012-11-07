Cameco Corp sells C$500 mln debt in two parts-term sheet

BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co prices EUR475 mln of 3 3/8% senior notes due 2027
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
Nov 7 Cameco Corp on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($500 million) of debentures in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The sale consisted of C$400 million of 3.75 percent debentures, due Nov. 14, 2022, which were priced at 99.992 to yield 3.751 percent or 200 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The company also sold C$100 million of 5.09 percent debentures, due Nov. 14, 2042. This tranche was priced at 99.954 to yield 5.093 percent or 275 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Oil companies showed deepening divides on the future of the U.S. biofuels program in solicited comments from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a plan sought by some refiners to shift the program's financial burden to retailers and blenders.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 23 The number of protesters at a camp near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline dwindled to around a dozen on Thursday, with those still there defying a previous deadline set by authorities to vacate the Army-owned land.