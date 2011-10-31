UPDATE 1-Cameco extends Hathor offer; does not change bid

* Cameco extends C$3.75/share hostile bid to Nov. 14
* Rio Tinto has countered at C$4.15/share
Oct 31 Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) said on Monday that
it has extended its takeover offer for Hathor Exploration
HAT.TO to Nov. 14, but Canada's largest uranium miner did not
increase its all-cash bid for the small-cap uranium explorer.
Cameco's hostile takeover offer values Hathor at C$520
million ($520 million) and had been set to expire on Oct. 31.
Earlier this month, global mining giant Rio Tinto (RIO.AX)
(RIO.L) counterbid C$578 million, or C$4.15 a share, for
Hathor, topping Cameco's C$3.75 a share offer. Hathor's board
has backed Rio's offer.
At stake is Hathor's large exploration-stage Roughrider
project in the uranium-rich Athabasca region of Saskatchewan in
Western Canada.
Shares of Hathor have risen about 70 percent since the day
before Cameco's offer was first announced. The stock opened
down 4 Canadian cents at C$4.55 on Monday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Peter Galloway)