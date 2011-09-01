RPT-UPDATE 1-Cameco says deal to increase Inkai production

(Repeats to fix typo in headline)

* Deal to lift annual uranium production at JVI

* Cameco entitled to receive profits on 3 mln pounds

Aug 31 Canada's top uranium producer Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) said it signed an agreement with its partner, Kazatomprom, to increase annual uranium production at Joint Venture Inkai LLP to 5.2 million pounds from 3.9 million pounds.

Under the memorandum of agreement, Cameco's share of Inkai's annual production will be 2.9 million pounds with the processing plant at full capacity. The company also will be entitled to receive profits on 3 million pounds.

"Inkai will play a significant role in our plan to double uranium production to 40 million pounds by 2018," Cameco Chief Executive Tim Gitzel said in a statement.

JVI, 60 percent owned by Cameco with Kazatomprom owning the rest, operates the Inkai in-situ recovery uranium mine and processing plant located in central Kazakhstan.

Cameco shares closed at C$22.73 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.