UPDATE 1-Cameco Q4 profit rises

Feb 9 Uranium producer Cameco Corp reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday helped by higher profits from its nuclear business.

In the quarter ended Dec. 31, earnings rose to C$265 million ($266.63 million), or 67 Canadian cents a share. That compared to C$206 million, or 52 Canadian cents in the year-ago quarter.

The company posted adjusted net earnings of 63 Canadian cents per share. Revenue rose 45 percent to C$977 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 46 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$787.5 million.

