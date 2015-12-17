Cameco restricts underground mining at Rabbit Lake after rock fall

TORONTO Dec 17 Cameco Corp said on Thursday it has restricted underground mining and removed staff from its Rabbit Lake operation in Saskatchewan after a rock fall in an inactive area of Eagle Point mine that was reopened.

Production mining at Eagle Point has been suspended while an assessment is completed, but the Rabbit Lake mill continued operating as usual. Rabbit Lake is expected to meet a 2015 production target of 3.9 million pounds of uranium concentrate by processing ore previously mined, said Cameco, the world's second-largest uranium producer.

There were no injuries and no impact on the environment, the company said. About 600 Cameco employees and contractors work at the Rabbit Lake operation. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)