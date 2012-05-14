UPDATE 2-Cameco to buy nuclear fuel broker Nukem Energy

* Cameco to pay $136 million, take on Nukem's debt load
* Miner gains access to new uranium sources
* Cameco shares close down 2 percent at C$21.14 on TSX
TORONTO, May 14 Cameco Corp
said on Monday it will pay $136 million to buy nuclear fuel
broker Nukem Energy GmbH from private equity firm Advent
International as Canada's top uranium miner looks to tie up more
uranium supply.
Cameco will also assume Nukem's net debt of $164 million,
although cash generated from ongoing activities is expected to
reduce that balance before the deal closes, likely in the fourth
quarter.
Shares of Cameco, the world's largest publicly traded
uranium producer, closed 2 percent lower at C$21.14 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday amid a broad selloff in mining
stocks .
"This acquisition really strengthens our position in nuclear
fuel markets," Cameco Chief Executive Tim Gitzel told Reuters.
"It gives us some access to secondary and unconventional sources
of supply, which will provide more options for us and our
customers."
Secondary uranium includes highly enriched uranium (HEU), or
weapons-grade uranium that has been downgraded for use in
nuclear reactors. Russia currently supplies HEU material for the
market under a deal that is set to expire at the end of 2013.
Cameco will gain the rights to some of that HEU material
through the Nukem deal as well as access to offtake agreements
for natural uranium mined in Uzbekistan.
Nukem - which has offices in Alzenau, Germany, and Danbury,
Connecticut, and has been in business for 50 years - brokers and
trades nuclear fuel products. The company sold 12 million pounds
of uranium in 2011 and sales are expected to be in the 10 to 15
million pounds range in 2012. Cameco expects the acquisition to
have a positive impact on Cameco's earnings starting in 2013.
After the deal closes, Nukem will continue to operate as an
independent company. The agreement includes provisions to
provide Advent with a share of Nukem's earnings until the end of
2014.
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Cameco owns uranium projects
in Canada, the United States, Kazakhstan and Australia. The
company plans to produce 21.7 million pounds of uranium in 2012,
with sales of 31 to 33 million pounds.