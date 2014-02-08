版本:
Uranium producer Cameco posts higher Q4 profit

Feb 7 Cameco Corp, the world's third-largest uranium producer, reported higher quarterly profit on Friday after taking a big write-down on an exploration project a year ago, the company said.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter rose to C$64.1 million, or 16 Canadian cents per share, from C$40.9 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share a year ago.
