Cameco records higher profit, cutting costs

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, August 1 Canada's Cameco Corp, one of the world's biggest uranium producers, reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, and said it planned to cut costs.

Net earnings for the second quarter rose to C$34 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, from C$5 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share a year before. Adjusted earnings were C$61 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, up from C$31 million or 8 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.