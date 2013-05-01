UPDATE 1-Cameco profit falls 93 pct on weaker uranium sales

May 1 Cameco Corp , one of the world's biggest uranium producers, reported a 93 percent plunge in quarterly profit on Wednesday as uranium sales fell and prices were weaker, the company said.

Net earnings for the first quarter fell to C$9 million ($8.9 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, from C$129 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Cameco earned C$27 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, down from C$121 million and 31 Canadian cents per share in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue for the company fell 5 percent to C$444 million.

Analysts were expecting the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company to report earnings per share of 8 cents and revenue of C$474 million.