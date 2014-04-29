Cameco earnings jump on uranium shipments, Bruce Power sale

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
April 29 Uranium producer Cameco Corp reported on Tuesday a sharp increase in quarterly earnings, boosted by higher uranium deliveries and the sale of its interest in Bruce Power Limited Partnership.
For the first quarter, earnings jumped to C$131 million, or 33 Canadian cents a share from C$9 million, or 2 Canadian cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were C$36 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, up from C$27 million or 7 Canadian cents.
($1=$1.10 Canadian) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V