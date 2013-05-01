版本:
Cameco profit falls more than 90 pct on sales decline

May 1 Cameco Corp, one of the world's biggest uranium producers, reported a 93 percent fall in first-quarter profit as uranium sales declined.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to C$9 million ($8.95 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, from C$129 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share.
