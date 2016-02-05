Canadian uranium producer Cameco reports quarterly loss

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp reported a quarterly loss, hurt by a higher impairment charge and weakness in the Canadian dollar.
The company reported a net loss of C$10 million ($7.19 million), or 3 Canadian cents per share, attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Cameco had a profit of C$73 million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Excluding items, the company earned 38 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue rose 9.7 percent to C$975 million. ($1 = C$1.39) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.