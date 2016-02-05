UPDATE 1-Canadian uranium producer Cameco reports quarterly loss

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
(Adds forecast, details on quarter)
Feb 5 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp reported a quarterly loss, hurt by a higher impairment charge and weakness in the Canadian dollar and forecast a fall in uranium sales for 2016.
The company expects 2016 uranium sales to fall up to 5 percent compared with 2015.
"We are still waiting on a market recovery that was expected to come sooner," Chief Executive Tim Gitzel said in a statement.
Cameco's uranium sales rose to 11.2 million pounds in the fourth quarter compared with 10.7 million pounds a year earlier. Average realized prices fell 8 percent to $46.36 per pound.
The company reported a net loss of C$10 million ($7.19 million), or 3 Canadian cents per share, attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Cameco had a profit of C$73 million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.
The company took an impairment charge of $210 million related to the Rabbit Lake operation in the fourth quarter compared with $131 million a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 38 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue rose 9.7 percent to C$975 million. ($1 = C$1.39) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Bernard Orr)
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.