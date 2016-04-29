Uranium producer Cameco posts Q1 adjusted loss

April 29 Canada's uranium producer Cameco Corp
reported an adjusted loss for the first
quarter, compared with a year-ago profit, as uranium prices
continued to soften and demand remained low.
The profit attributable to equity holders was C$78 million
($62 million), or 20 Canadian cents per share, compared with a
loss of C$9 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
After adjustments, the company reported a loss of 2 Canadian
cents per share, compared with a year-ago profit of 18 Canadian
cents per share.
Revenue fell 30 percent to C$408 million.
($1 = C$1.25)
