Cameco earnings rise 14 pct on higher realized uranium prices

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 mln
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp reported on Friday a 14 percent increase in quarterly earnings, helped by higher uranium prices and a decline in the average unit cost of sales.
For the fourth quarter, earnings rose to C$73 million, or 18 Canadian cents a share. That compared to C$64 million, or 16 Canadian cents in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted earnings rose to 52 Canadian cents a share.
Revenue fell 9 percent to C$889 million. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk