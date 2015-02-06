Cameco earnings rise 14 pct on higher realized uranium prices

Feb 6 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp reported on Friday a 14 percent increase in quarterly earnings, helped by higher uranium prices and a decline in the average unit cost of sales.

For the fourth quarter, earnings rose to C$73 million, or 18 Canadian cents a share. That compared to C$64 million, or 16 Canadian cents in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings rose to 52 Canadian cents a share.

Revenue fell 9 percent to C$889 million. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka; Editing by Leslie Adler)