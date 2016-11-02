Cameco swings to quarterly profit

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp swung to a quarterly profit, largely helped by a 35 percent jump in uranium sales volumes.
The company reported a net profit of C$142 million, or 36 Canadian cents per share, attributable to equity holders in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$4 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.2 percent to C$670 million ($501.4 million). ($1 = 1.34 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.