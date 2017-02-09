版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 07:05 BJT

Canadian uranium producer Cameco posts bigger quarterly loss

Feb 9 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp on Thursday reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss, hurt by lower uranium prices and an impairment charge.

The net loss attributable to Cameco shareholders was C$144 million ($110 million), or 36 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. It took impairment charges of C$238 million in the quarter.

Cameco reported a loss of C$10 million, or 3 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier, when it took impairment charges of C$210 million.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company's revenue fell 9 percent to C$887 million in the latest quarter. ($1 = C$1.3134) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐