Canadian uranium producer Cameco posts bigger quarterly loss

US STOCKS-Rare retail bright spot boosts S&P, Nasdaq to records
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 9 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp on Thursday reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss, hurt by lower uranium prices and an impairment charge.
The net loss attributable to Cameco shareholders was C$144 million ($110 million), or 36 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. It took impairment charges of C$238 million in the quarter.
Cameco reported a loss of C$10 million, or 3 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier, when it took impairment charges of C$210 million.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company's revenue fell 9 percent to C$887 million in the latest quarter. ($1 = C$1.3134) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Minimally invasive therapies unit sales up 6 pct (Adds details, analysts' comments)
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.