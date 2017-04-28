Uranium producer Cameco posts loss vs year-ago profit

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, posted a quarterly loss, partly hurt by weak prices and the termination of a contract by Tokyo Electric Power Co.
The Canadian company said its net loss attributable to equity holders was C$18 million ($13 million), or 5 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$78 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue slipped nearly 4 percent to C$393 million.
($1 = C$1.36) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes