Uranium producer Cameco posts loss vs year-ago profit

April 28 Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, posted a quarterly loss, partly hurt by weak prices and the termination of a contract by Tokyo Electric Power Co.

The Canadian company said its net loss attributable to equity holders was C$18 million ($13 million), or 5 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$78 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slipped nearly 4 percent to C$393 million.

