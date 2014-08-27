版本:
Cameco to shut McArthur River mine, lock out workers

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 27 Canadian uranium miner Cameco Corp said on Wednesday that it will shut down its McArthur River mine and Key Lake mill in Saskatchewan, after workers' union said they planned to strike starting Saturday.

In response, Cameco said it issued a lockout notice effective at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday to assure an orderly shutdown of the facilities. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
