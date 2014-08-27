Cameco to shut McArthur River mine, lock out workers

BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara license application resubmission for review by FDA
* Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara® (sarilumab) Biologics License Application resubmission accepted for review by U.S. FDA
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 27 Canadian uranium miner Cameco Corp said on Wednesday that it will shut down its McArthur River mine and Key Lake mill in Saskatchewan, after workers' union said they planned to strike starting Saturday.
In response, Cameco said it issued a lockout notice effective at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday to assure an orderly shutdown of the facilities. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
* Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara® (sarilumab) Biologics License Application resubmission accepted for review by U.S. FDA
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
BEIJING, April 28 Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric Co unit will continue operating normally despite the ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring, an executive at the troubled company said on Friday.