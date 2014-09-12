Cameco lockout at Canada uranium mine ends - union

BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals subscribes to US company Xcovery's preferred shares
* Says it subscribes to U.S. medical research company Xcovery's preferred shares worth up to $20 million
Sept 12 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp and the union for 535 workers at the world's largest uranium mine have agreed to a tentative deal ending a nearly two-week lockout, an official with United Steelworkers said on Friday.
Mike Pulak, a staff representative for United Steelworkers, said workers would begin returning to the McArthur River, Saskatchewan mine and Key Lake mill as early as Friday.
The mine and mill have been shut since Cameco locked out workers Aug. 30. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a two-month high the day before as lower oil prices pressured energy stocks, while shares of Home Capital Group slumped after the company announced a credit line agreement.
NEW YORK, April 26 Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac opened higher on Wednesday, reaching their highest levels in more than a month after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the Trump administration will take up reform of the two mortgage finance agencies in the latter half of 2017.