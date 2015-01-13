Cameco sees 2015 uranium output of 6-8 mln pounds at Canada mine

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Jan 13 Canadian uranium
producer Cameco Corp said on Tuesday it expected its
newest mine at Cigar Lake, Saskatchewan, to produce 6 million to
8 million pounds of uranium concentrate in 2015.
The mine, which began production in March 2014, produced
340,000 pounds last year, in line with expectations, Cameco said
in a statement after markets closed.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company expects the mine
to reach its full annual production rate of 18 million pounds by
2018.
Cameco operates the Cigar Lake mine and owns 50 percent,
with smaller stakes held by Areva SA, Japan's Tokyo
Electric Power Co Inc and Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd
. Areva owns 70 percent of the McClean Lake mill, which
processes ore from Cigar Lake, with smaller stakes owned by
Denison Mines Corp and Ourd Canada.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Editing by
Andre Grenon)