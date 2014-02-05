Cameco uranium conversion plant to stay closed until fix -regulator

Feb 5 Canada's regulator for the nuclear
industry said on Wednesday that it has asked Cameco Corp
to idle its Port Hope uranium conversion plant,
one of the western world's few such facilities, after an
unscheduled shutdown last week.
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission told Cameco not to
return the Ontario facility to operation until the commission is
satisfied with corrective measures.
Cameco said the plant shut down on Jan. 28 a critical
process for the conversion of uranium into uranium hexafluoride,
commonly known as UF6. The shutdown was due to a potentially
unsafe valve configuration, the commission said.
Its inspectors on site confirmed that employees were not
exposed and there was no release to the environment.
Port Hope is one of four commercial UF6 production plants in
the western world. Cameco exports UF6 to be enriched and used in
nuclear reactors, according to the company's website.
A Cameco spokesman said he could not immediately comment.
Shares of Cameco were down 1.5 percent in Toronto to
C$22.36. ($1=$1.11 Canadian)