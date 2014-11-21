版本:
Cameco not eager for sales contracts at current prices - CEO

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 21 Canadian miner Cameco Corp is not interested in signing long-term uranium sales contracts at current prices, and utilities who buy the radioactive material to power nuclear reactors are also cautious, Chief Executive Tim Gitzel said on Friday.

Gitzel said despite the recent bounce in uranium prices, Cameco still sees challenging conditions in the short and medium terms for the sector. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
