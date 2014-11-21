Cameco not eager for sales contracts at current prices - CEO

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 21 Canadian miner Cameco Corp is not interested in signing long-term uranium sales contracts at current prices, and utilities who buy the radioactive material to power nuclear reactors are also cautious, Chief Executive Tim Gitzel said on Friday.
Gitzel said despite the recent bounce in uranium prices, Cameco still sees challenging conditions in the short and medium terms for the sector. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute