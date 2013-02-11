版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 12日

Cameco CEO says not close to decision on bid for Urenco

Feb 11 Cameco Corp is watching the potential sale of Urenco, the world's second-largest maker of nuclear fuel, but is not close to deciding whether it will make a bid, Cameco's chief executive said on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Gitzel said in an interview with Reuters that he expects Urenco's owners, the British and Dutch governments and Germany's utilities RWE AG and E.ON AG , to be "very cautious" and choosy about a potential sale.

