REFILE-Compass Diversified buys CamelBak Products

BRIEF-EXO U INC FILES NOTICE OF INTENTION UNDER BANKRUPTCY AND INSOLVENCY ACT
* EXO U FILES A NOTICE OF INTENTION UNDER THE BANKRUPTCY AND INSOLVENCY ACT
* Deal for $257.5 mln
* Compass says deal to add 15-20 cents per share to cash flow on FY basis
Aug 25 Compass Diversified Holdings , which acquires controlling interests in companies, said it bought privately-owned CamelBak Products LLC in a deal for $257.5 million to improve its ability to provide cash distributions to its owners.
Compass said Petaluma, California-based CamelBak, which makes personal hydration backpacks used by sportsmen and the military, would add 15-20 cents to its cash flow on a full-year basis.
Compass will initially own 89.9 percent of CamelBak's common equity.
Compass uses the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in long-term growth and to make cash distributions to its owners.
Compass said the acquisition was made through a majority-owned subsidiary, CamelBak Acquisition Corp.
The acquisition is the ninth subsidiary to be owned by Compass. Its other holdings include American Furniture Manufacturing, wound-treatment device maker Tridien Medical and mountain bike suspension maker Fox Racing Shox.
Shares of Compass closed at $12.73 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.