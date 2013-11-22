BRIEF-Cameron update on Chevron Rosebank award

BRIEF-Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
Nov 22 Cameron International Corp : * Update on Chevron rosebank award * Says had announced receipt of an award from Chevron for Onesubsea early in
the third quarter for $540 million * Was advised of chevron's decision to defer Rosebank project while it works
with partners to improve project economics * Says total 2014 revenues from the Rosebank project for the cameron scope is
estimated at approximately $30 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 Brazil's President Michel Temer denied on Thursday that he hosted a meeting in 2010 where an executive of engineering firm Odebrecht SA was asked to arrange an illegal payment of $40 million to his political party.
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.