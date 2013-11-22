BRIEF-Cameron update on Chevron Rosebank award

Nov 22 Cameron International Corp : * Update on Chevron rosebank award * Says had announced receipt of an award from Chevron for Onesubsea early in

the third quarter for $540 million * Was advised of chevron's decision to defer Rosebank project while it works

with partners to improve project economics * Says total 2014 revenues from the Rosebank project for the cameron scope is

estimated at approximately $30 million