REFILE-UPDATE 1-Cameron Intl's profit boosted by jump in orders

April 26 U.S. oilfield equipment manufacturer
Cameron International Corp's first-quarter profit rose
22 percent on an increase in orders and a rise in sales at its
drilling and production systems segment.
The Houston, Texas-based company forecast second-quarter
earnings of 70 cents to 75 cents per share. Analysts expect the
company to earn 79 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Orders rose about 70 percent to $2.6 billion, which included
a $340 million award from Brazil's Petrobras.
Net profit rose to $134 million, or 54 cents a share, from
$109.5 million, or 43 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $1.8 billion.
The company, which said in April it would buy the drilling
equipment business of TTS Energy division from Norway's TTS
Group ASA, said backlog at the end of the first
quarter was $6.8 billion, up from $6 billion in the fourth
quarter.
Earlier on Thursday, contract driller Helmerich & Payne
Inc's profit missed market estimates as a rise in
operating expenses took a toll on rig margins.