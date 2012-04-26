REFILE-UPDATE 1-Cameron Intl's profit boosted by jump in orders

April 26 U.S. oilfield equipment manufacturer Cameron International Corp's first-quarter profit rose 22 percent on an increase in orders and a rise in sales at its drilling and production systems segment.

The Houston, Texas-based company forecast second-quarter earnings of 70 cents to 75 cents per share. Analysts expect the company to earn 79 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Orders rose about 70 percent to $2.6 billion, which included a $340 million award from Brazil's Petrobras.

Net profit rose to $134 million, or 54 cents a share, from $109.5 million, or 43 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $1.8 billion.

The company, which said in April it would buy the drilling equipment business of TTS Energy division from Norway's TTS Group ASA, said backlog at the end of the first quarter was $6.8 billion, up from $6 billion in the fourth quarter.

Earlier on Thursday, contract driller Helmerich & Payne Inc's profit missed market estimates as a rise in operating expenses took a toll on rig margins.