UPDATE 2-UK's Cameron in Saudi says world will keep open oil route

By Angus McDowall
RIYADH Jan 13 British Prime Minister
David Cameron said the world would "come together" to prevent
Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz oil shipment route and that
Russia should take a tougher stance against Syria during his
visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday.
Iran last month threatened to blockade the strategically
vital strait if it was subjected to any new international
sanctions over its nuclear programme, which it says is for
civilian use, but which Western countries believe is aimed at
building an atomic bomb.
"In terms of the Straits of Hormuz, it is in the interests
of the whole world that those straits are open and I'm sure if
there was any threat to close them the world would come together
and make sure they stayed open," said Cameron in a television
interview also attended by Reuters.
Cameron is in the Saudi capital Riyadh for a one-day visit
to the world's top oil exporter, where he met King Abdullah and
other top members of the royal family.
Cameron said he and King Abdullah had discussed the
situation with Iran during their meeting, which lasted two
hours, and that they had also discussed the situations in
Somalia, Yemen and Syria.
Asked about whether the United Nations would impose a
tougher resolution on the regime of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad over its violent repression of civilians, he said the
Security Council needed to take a stronger line.
"We've been unable to make progress frankly because there
have been some countries on the Security Council that have
vetoed or threatened to veto proper resolutions on Syria," he
said, singling out Russia.
Cameron said the Arab League, which has imposed sanctions on
Syria and sent monitors to the country to observe the situation
there, had taken a "leading role" in bringing the issue to the
world's attention.
"We stand ready as a permanent member of the Security
Council to take fresh resolutions to that council based on what
the Arab League is doing, what the Arab League is saying, and
daring others if they want to veto this resolution to try and
explain why they are willing to stand by and watch such
appalling bloodshed by someone who has turned into such an
appalling dictator," he added.
ROYAL MEETINGS
Cameron's visit came as Saudi security forces late on
Thursday shot dead a protester in the kingdom's Eastern
Province, which is home to its Shi'ite minority.
The kingdom's interior ministry said in a statement that the
man was killed during an exchange of fire after security forces
were attacked with petrol bombs.
The kingdom has in recent months accused an unnamed foreign
power, widely understood as meaning Iran, of backing unrest in
the province.
Tensions have heightened between the West and Iran since the
Arab uprisings began shaking the Middle East and North Africa
last year.
Last month London passed tough sanctions against Tehran over
its nuclear programme.
Saudi Arabia has also fallen out with the Islamic republic,
which it fears is using the Arab uprisings to alter the balance
of power in the region.
It also points to the U.S. discovery of an alleged plot by
Iranian agents to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in
Washington, which Iran denies.
During his visit, Cameron also met Crown Prince Nayef, who
is next in line to King Abdullah as leader of the conservative
Islamic kingdom, as well as foreign minister, Prince Saud
al-Faisal, and the intelligence minister, Prince Muqrin bin
Abdulaziz.
Saudi Arabia is a major buyer of British weaponry, and
British defence sources say negotiations are under way on the
Saudi purchase of 48 Typhoon Eurofighter aircraft. The Saudis
agreed to buy 72 Typhoons from BAE Systems as part of
the Salaam deal in 2006.
The Saudi armed forces chief of staff said in November that
the kingdom was preparing to rebuild its armed forces in
response to the "risks surrounding our country".
Bilateral trade is worth 16 billion pounds a year and Saudi
investment in the U.K. is worth more than 62 billion pounds.
Nayef, interior minister since 1975, has led Riyadh's
campaign against Islamic militants over the past decade and has
also developed a reputation for intolerance of dissent.
In a statement released on Friday, Amnesty International
called on Cameron to raise human rights issues with the Saudi
leaders.