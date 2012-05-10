Cameron Health's under-skin defibrillator safe, effective

May 10 Cameron Health Inc, which agreed in March
to be acquired by Boston Scientific Corp, said on
Thursday it s implantable heart defibrillator proved safe and
effective for treating patients at risk for sudden cardiac
arrest in a 330-patient clinical trial.
Cameron's implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) is
the first such device that does not use intravenous leads, or
electric wires, to transmit electricity from the device to the
heart. Le ads are often the weak link of the defibrillator system
and can cause serious complications.
"Conventional ICDs are a proven therapy with a long clinical
track record; however, complications related to transvenous
leads, or wires placed in the heart, can be quite serious for
patients," said Dr Martin Burke, Professor of Medicine and
Director of the Heart Rhythm Center at the University of
Chicago.
"We did not observe the typical lead-related complications
with the S-ICD System, so having an alternative treatment for
patients that can virtually eliminate transvenous lead
complications is an important step forward for ICD therapy," he
said.
Results of the study were presented at the Heart Rhythm
Society's Annual Scientific Sessions in Boston.