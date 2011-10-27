UPDATE 1-Cameron Q3 profit tops Wall Street view

* Q3 EPS ex-items 78 cents vs Street view 74 cents

Oct 27 Cameron International Corp CAM.N, a U.S. oilfield equipment and services company, reported on Thursday a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and slightly boosted its full-year profit forecast.

Third-quarter net income increased to $164.5 million, or 67 cents per share, from $148.7 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings per share were 78 cents, topping the 74 cents per share that analysts had on average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 10 percent from a year before to $1.69 billion.

The company said it expected full-year earnings per share between $2.63 and $2.66 excluding items, compared with its previous forecast of $2.55 to $2.65.

On Tuesday, underwater drilling equipment rival FMC Technologies Inc (FTI.N) posted a profit that came in ahead of estimates, but its backlog shrank and its fourth-quarter outlook fell short of expectations. [ID:nN1E79O1Y7] (Reporting by Matt Daily and Braden Reddall, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)