UPDATE 1-Cameroon approves deal giving Actis majority stake in SONEL

YAOUNDE May 23 Cameroon's government has given
emerging markets private equity firm Actis the green light to
take a 56 percent stake in the Central African nation's power
utility SONEL, officials said on Friday.
The deal, which gives Actis a majority stake in SONEL and
two independent power plants, was signed by Cameroon's Energy
Minister Basile Atangana Kouna.
Actis acquired the stake from AES in November in a
$220 million deal that required government approval.
"This is a new phase to improve energy development in
Cameroon," Atangana Kouna said during the signing ceremony in
the capital.
David Grylls, Actis's head of energy distribution for
Africa, said the company planned to invest significantly to
improve SONEL's distribution network.
Actis said SONEL currently generates about 933 MW of
electricity, with 800,000 connections for Cameroon's population
of nearly 22 million. The country has vast hydroelectric
potential but still suffers from frequent power blackouts.
The firm has also owned Umeme, Uganda's national
grid, since 2005.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Joe
Bavier and David Goodman)