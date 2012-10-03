Cameroon orders two Boeing Dreamliners for $429 mln

YAOUNDE Oct 3 Cameroon's government has agreed to buy two Boeing 787 Dreamliners for 218 billion CFA francs ($428.77 million) for its new national carrier Camair-Co.

"The procedure is already very advanced and a delivery date has been fixed... The aircraft will enter service in 2015," the state-owned company's commercial director Alphonse Bea said in a statement.

Camair, established to replace now defunct Cameroon Air, began providing international routes to Paris and the Chadian capital N'Djamena as well as a number of domestic destinations last year.

The airline posted a 9 billion CFA franc loss in its first year of operation, which its CEO Alex van Elk in July attributed to difficulties in regaining passenger confidence amid fierce competition from international carriers.

Its fleet currently includes two Boeing 737-700s and one 767-300 ER, according to the company's website. In July, China's Avic International said it agreed delivery of three of the aircraft maker's 60-seat MA60 turboprop planes to Camair.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a long-range jet airliner launched by Boeing in 2011 and capable of carrying 210 to 290 passengers.