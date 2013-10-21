Cameroon farmers' cocoa sales to grinders down 45 pct

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
YAOUNDE Oct 21 Cameroon's farmers sold 6,619 tonnes of cocoa beans for grinding in the first two months of the 2013/14 season, which began on Aug. 1, down 45 percent from a year ago, the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) said.
Cameroon's cocoa production hit 228,948 tonnes in 2012/2013, but months of dry, cool weather in the cocoa-producing Centre, South West and East Regions have sparked fears of a drop in production in 2013/14.
All of the cocoa was purchased by Sic-Cacaos, Cameroon's largest grinder and a unit of Switzerland's Barry Callebaut . The NCCB said that Sic-Cacaos purchased 4,057 tonnes of cocoa in September.
Chocolaterie Confiserie du Cameroun (CHOCOCAM), the only other grinder in the world's fifth-largest cocoa grower, did not make any purchases.
In the first two months of the 2012/13 season, by comparison, the two local grinders had purchased 11,984 tonnes, with Sic-Cacaos accounting for 11,183 tonnes and CHOCOCAM for 801 tonnes.
Sic-Cacaos processes cocoa beans into cocoa cake, powder and liquor to be sold in the six-member Economic and Monetary Community of Central African States (CEMAC).
CHOCOCAM, an affiliate of South Africa's Tiger Brand , manufactures chocolate that is sold only in Cameroon.
Both firms have announced plans to extend their markets: CHOCOCAM to the other CEMAC countries and Sic-Cacaos to West Africa, particularly Nigeria. It plans to set up another plant in the Ivory Coast this season.
Cameroon's cocoa season runs from Aug. 1 to July 31, with the main harvest period from October to January/February and the light crop harvest from April/May to July. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; editing by Daniel Flynn and Jane Baird)
